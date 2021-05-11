Thompson Rivers University campus is in Kamloops, B.C. (KTW file photo)

Thompson Rivers the 1st B.C. university to supply free menstrual products

The university will offer the products this September

  May. 11, 2021
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Thompson Rivers University will offer menstrual products for free in all of its washrooms by September.

The university said it will be the first in B.C. to do so and made the commitment under the United Way’s Period Promise campaign, which has advocated for more equitable access to menstrual products.

The TRU Students’ Union supported the campaign in 2020 and played a role in the university making the commitment. Student representative Mackenzie Francoeur welcomes the change.

“I feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that people who menstruate can now participate in our campus community without having to hurdle the additional barrier that is menstrual inequity,” she said.

TRU estimates the cost of providing the free products to be about $1.25 per month per person who uses them.

The products will be available at both the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses.

“It is important to us that no student or employee on campus is faced with period poverty,” said Warren Asuchak, TRU’s associate vice-president of campus infrastructure, sustainability and ancillary services .This is an easy step that TRU can take to ensure everyone in our on-campus community feels safe and welcome on our campuses.”

