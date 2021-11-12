Three flights through Victoria report COVID-19 onboard

People who flew from Vancouver to Victoria in recent weeks may have come in contact with COVID-19, after the virus was reported on three of the route’s flights.

The first case was reported on Air Canada flight 8067 Oct. 30, where passengers in rows 14 to 20 were the most at risk. The next day, those in rows 13 to 19 on Air Canada flight 8065 also may have been exposed to the virus. Finally, on Nov. 7 passengers on WestJet flight 3295/Delta flight 7069 may have come in contact with COVID-19. The most affected rows have not been specified.

The new cases bring Victoria’s total flight exposures for October to 14, and those for November so far to one. In September, Victoria saw 15 flight exposures, down from a record 28 in August.

All affected passengers are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting.

READ ALSO: Victoria Royals games postponed after opposing players contract COVID-19

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaVictoria International Airport