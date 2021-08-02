Three Greater Victoria residents awarded Order of B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among three Greater Victoria residents honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Three Greater Victoria residents are among the 16 British Columbians honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Monday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, former University of Victoria faculty of law dean Andrew Petter, and retired Oak Bay hospice worker Deb Braithwaite have each been recognized for their contributions to the province.

“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations,” said Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order, in a statement.

Dr. Deb Braithwaite is one of 16 people to receive the 2021 Order of B.C.. (Jackie Bjornert photo)

Henry has been B.C.’s provincial health officer since 2018 and has guided the province during the unprecedented task of overcoming COVID-19.

Similarly, Braithwaite devoted over three decades to health care. She worked at Victoria Hospice, ensuring the best possible end of life care for patients, for 34 years before retiring in 2018.

“Every day you can wake up and know that you have a possibility to change a life,” Braithwaite said in an interview with Black Press Media then.

Andrew Petter is one of 16 people to receive the 2021 Order of B.C.. (Simon Fraser University)

Petter served as dean of the faculty of law at UVic for seven years before becoming president of Simon Fraser University for 10 and returning to Victoria in 2020. In 2018, Petter was appointed to the Order of Canada for his leadership in advancing university-community engagement and higher education.

The other 13 Order of B.C. honourees include a First Nation chief, an artist, and a biomedical engineer, among others.

Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation

Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver

Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos

Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver

Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver

Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver

Carol A. Lee of Vancouver

James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver

Dolph Schluter of Vancouver

Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver

Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver

Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

The 16 were chosen from 257 nominees by an independent advisory committee.

“I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspiring philanthropists, determined protectors of the environment and powerful Indigenous leaders. We are all truly grateful for your leadership,” Premier John Horgan said.

