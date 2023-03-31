A new supportive housing project on Albina Street has just opened. (Screenshot courtesy of Grant McKenzie)

A new supportive housing project on Albina Street has just opened. (Screenshot courtesy of Grant McKenzie)

Three housing projects open in Greater Victoria for people experiencing homelessness

Mix of funding from various government levels

Three new housing projects have now opened in Greater Victoria, providing homes for more than 135 people who were experiencing homelessness.

The first project, called House of Courage, is located at 865 Catherine St. It will provide 45 homes for Indigenous Peoples experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The four-storey, purpose-built modular supportive housing building will be operated by the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society with around-the-clock on-site staff support, including daily meal services, employment and life-skills programming, health and wellness services, and culturally appropriate supports.

The province, through BC Housing, provided $5.7 million to the House of Courage project through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund. The Capital Regional District provided $11.3 million through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

Delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable homes. RHI contributions cover costs to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitating or converting them to permanent affordable, supportive or transitional housing.

The RHI is supporting two other projects for people experiencing homelessness in the CRD that are opening soon: 2933, 2941 and 2949 Albina St., Saanich: 52 new homes with supports, opening in April 2023; and 7606 E. Saanich Rd. (formerly 1909 Prosser Rd.), Central Saanich: 39 new homes with supports, opening in spring 2023.

The opening of the Albina Street project came with a video showing the inside.

The B.C. government is supporting the three projects with Supportive Housing Fund grants and annual operating funding.

READ MORE: Victoria needs affordable rentals, not Harris Green and ‘rampant demolitions’

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

affordable housing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Trying to survive’: Vancouver Island disability advocates, MLA demand more funding
Next story
Canada’s first female Anglican Archbishop to tour Northwest B.C. Easter weekend

Just Posted

A new supportive housing project on Albina Street has just opened. (Screenshot courtesy of Grant McKenzie)
Three housing projects open in Greater Victoria for people experiencing homelessness

Upgrades into trails and other work protecting ecologically sensitive areas in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park are expected to take until mid-June. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Ecological protection, trail upgrades start in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park

Night lights and the Gates of Harmonious Interest on Fisgard Street in Victoria’s Chinatown. Don Denton/News staff
Victoria’s Chinatown part of a Western Canadian wave of evolution and renewal

George Millar and Ian Millar, lead singers of The Irish Rovers. Millar, an Irish Rover all his life, wrote the song Hey Boys Sing Us A Song as a response to the Covid-19 years, and includes the refrain “We all need some happiness back in our lives!” The song is nominated Canadian Folk Music Awards, SINGLE OF THE YEAR. (Hamish Burgess)
‘Absolutely wonderful’: Victoria Irish Rovers co-founder celebrates nomination

Pop-up banner image