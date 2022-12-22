Three Mounties hurt on West Shore in unrelated incidents

Multiple West Shore RCMP officers were injured on the job over the past week in two unrelated incidents. (Black Press Media file photo)

Multiple West Shore RCMP officers were injured on the job this week in a pair of unrelated incidents.

On Dec. 17, officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious man trying door handles and looking into cars in the 2700-block of Spencer Road in Langford. Officers found the man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to a news release.

Police said the man became violent and physically fought with the officers when they attempted to detain him, resulting in one officer requiring surgery for a broken hand, and another sustained a severely sprained hand. Both are recovering at home and the man was arrested for obstructing police and resisting arrest.

The suspect was released on an undertaking to attend court in the new year.

On Dec. 19, police responded to a 911 call from a woman in distress. Officers arrived at a house in Colwood and found a male suspect there who had a court order not to be in the presence of the woman due to a prior report of intimate partner violence.

Police said the officers attempted to arrest the man for breach of conditions and he started fighting them. After backup arrived, the man was arrested and charged with two counts of breaching conditions, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of assaulting a police officer, and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 3, 2023.

One officer was injured by a blow to the head, but the release did not specify their injuries. The woman who called 911 was not injured in the incident.

“Police officers often encounter violent situations and put themselves at risk in the execution of their duties,” said Supt. Todd Preston. “Regardless of the risk, our police officers will show up when you call for help because they are dedicated individuals who work hard in keeping our community safe. We want to thank our officers for the work they do and we will continue to support them throughout their recovery.”

