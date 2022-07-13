Three Pat Bay Highway intersections top list for most crashes on Saanich Peninsula

The intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue, the McTavish Road overpass roundabouts, and the intersection of Highway 17 and Mount Newton Cross Road.
Those locations recorded the largest number of collisions in Sidney, N0rth Saanich and Central Saanich respectively.
The Sidney intersection recorded 26 collisions in 2021, according to ICBC. The North Saanich traffic circles recorded five collisions in 2021, while the Central Saanich intersection recorded 29 – the most on the Saanich Peninsula.
Other locations on the Saanich Peninsula with a high number of collisions include the intersection of Island View Road and Highway 17 with 18 and Keating Cross Road and Highway 17 with 10 in 2021.
