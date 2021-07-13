Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)

Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup

Team Canada hasn’t qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013, 2021 team hopes to change that

Following a week-long selection camp in Vancouver, three University of Victoria Vikes field hockey players will represent Canada at the 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile.

Anna Mollenhauer, Stefanie Sajko, and Nora Struchtrup are the three players added to the 19-player roster heading to South America come August.

Team Canada hasn’t qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013 when they placed fourteenth, and the trio heading to Chile this summer are hoping to change that.

READ MORE: Victoria retirement community raises over $20,000 to help Indigenous youth

“This tournament has been in the back of a lot of our minds for a while now, given that it was supposed to take place in December 2020. A lot of hard work and time has been put into preparing for it, and I feel fortunate to be a part of this great group of girls,” said Mollenhauer in a release.

The Junior Pan American Cup will take place Aug. 21 to 29 and the top three teams qualifying for the Junior World Cup will head to South Africa come December.

“All three athletes are team-centred, so we trust that the knowledge they gain will be passed along to their Vikes teammates, making us stronger,” said Krista Thompson, UVic women’s field hockey assistant coach.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Chilehockey

Previous story
GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse
Next story
4 people dead in Kelowna crane collapse

Just Posted

RCMP officers remove protesters who had locked themselves to a forestry road gate near Honeymoon Bay on Monday, July 12. (Submitted)
Old-growth protesters, loggers clash near Honeymoon Bay

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)
Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup

Saanich fire crews responded to a gas leak near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Stockton Crescent. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)
UPDATE: Traffic no longer being rerouted after earlier gas leak in Saanich

Sooke Stealers U14 girls fastball team celebrating their gold medal win at the provincial championships in Abbotsford, July 11. (Contributed/Dawn Riddell)
Sooke Stealers fastball win gold at provincials