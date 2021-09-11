Thunderfest, other campus events kick off UVic students’ first week back

Students mingle, get to know Vikes teams, and learn about recreational programming at UVic

Co-organizers of the University of Victoria Thunderfest welcome back celebrations, Jenna Brodersen and Evan Libke, pause for a photo during the campus event Friday. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The University of Victoria hosted exciting campus events on the first Friday of back to school, organized by Vikes Athletics and Recreation and the University of Victoria Students’ Society.

Students mingled, visited the many vendors and tents, watched live music on the roof, and were able to visit a variety of Greater Victoria’s most popular food trucks at the Sept. 10 event.

Jeffrey Ellom, otherwise known as DJ Pesewa, performs on campus at the University of Victoria’s back-to-school events. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Thunderfest, as the celebration is known, aims to familiarize students with all of the university’s Vikes teams, meet new people and learn about recreational programming offered at UVic.

Evan Libke, Vikes campus engagement officer, said it’s the ultimate welcome-back event – especially this year as students return to a sense of normal.

“Thunderfest is a day to get out, get involved in the community, sport and recreation on campus,” he said. “This is a great icebreaker for students to begin operating as they normally would.”

A diverse roster of talented local musicians also performed, including DJ Pesewa, Elan Noon, Niloo and others.

