UPDATE: Thursday morning crash sends driver to hospital, downs power in Saanich

A medical emergency is the suspected cause of a single-vehicle crash that sent a driver to hospital and downed power lines across a Saanich road early Thursday (Sept. 30) morning.

The driver was on Clovelly Terrace around 5 a.m. when their vehicle, which they weren’t in at the time, rolled down the street and crashed into a BC Hydro pole, Saanich police Sgt. Damian Kowalewich told Black Press Media.

“During the incident, it is suspected that the driver was suffering from a medical emergency. The driver, who was not in the car, tried to stop the runaway vehicle but was unable to,” Kowalewich said.

Police and emergency crews responded and transported the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused extensive damage to the driver’s vehicle and downed power lines across the road, closing the area to traffic. It also left 64 hydro customers without power for the morning.

As of 1 p.m., BC Hydro says crews are on the scene and expect to restore power to the area by 1:30 p.m. The affected customers are east of Quadra Street, south of Tattersall Drive, west of Salsbury Way and north of Cook Street.

