Saanich Peninsula emergency crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed a home in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula emergency crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed a home in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Thursday morning fire destroys Saanich Peninsula home

Crews suppressed fire at 6 a.m. after responding at 2:30; firefighters remain on site

Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization offered support services to four people after an early Thursday morning fire destroyed their home on the Saanich Peninsula.

Chief Kenn Mount of the Central Saanich Fire Department said later that the home, located near Popeye’s Campground in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation neighbourhood, is a complete loss.

While paramedics were attending to some people on scene as firefighters battled the blaze, Mount was unable to report the extent of any injuries sustained. No injuries were reported among the multiple fire crews attending.

Central Saanich fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. and were assisted by crews from the Sidney and North Saanich fire departments. Mount said crews finished suppressing the fire at around 6 a.m.

“And then, we are just dealing with hot spots there,” he said. “It is what I call a defensive fire. It was very much involved in the whole house.” Upon arrival, crews found the blaze had already spread to the upstairs of the house.

RELATED: Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

“We had quite a few apparatus on scene there and good support from our neighbours,” Mount said. “We are able to do a quick attack with our initial unit there as fast as possible. We needed support from multiple agencies as well (B.C. Ambulance, RCMP) and right now it is still under investigation. We still have crews on site dealing with fire watch.”

He voiced appreciation for having the back-up support from the neighbouring departments, “in case another incident occurred.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

House fireSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
UPDATED: Parts of Atlantic Canada cleaning up after three days of heavy rain and wind
Next story
B.C.’s 5 paid sick days fall short of ask for some; criticized as ‘gut punch’ by small business

Just Posted

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage will be tried for the murder of a Metchosin man in Vancouver Law Courts. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Metchosin man moved to Vancouver

Saanich Peninsula emergency crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed a home in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Thursday morning fire destroys Saanich Peninsula home

A man who lives at Our Place and says he has a medical mask exemption along with being double vaccinated said he was initially denied an examination for a painful ear infection at Royal Jubilee Hospital for not agreeing to wear a mask during the exam. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vaccinated Victoria man with mask exemption says he was denied care at RJH

Wallace Driving School owner Steve Wallace was investigated by ICBC in October and subsequently had his driver instructor licence cancelled, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment from former students emerged. (Black Press Media file photo)
No charges to be laid against former Victoria driving instructor Steve Wallace