Tires slashed on three West Shore vehicles

West Shore RCMP are reminding people not to leave leave valuables in cars. (Black Press Media file photo)

Another tire slashing and theft incident in Colwood on Saturday morning has police reminding folks not to leave valuables in cars.

The latest incident occurred in the Mt. View area of Colwood, where three cars had their tires slashed overnight between April 23 and 24.

West Shore RCMP Const. Meighan Massie said theft from vehicles has been an ongoing issue in the area.

“The West Shore RCMP encourages people to make sure they remove all valuables when leaving their cars and heading inside for the night. Removing temptation is key in preventing auto theft,” she said.

