TODAY: Final day of the Vancouver Island run will see Wounded Warriors at Victoria’s Market Square

This year’s Wounded Warriors run for uniformed first responders has so far raised $148,820

Steve Kowan, team member of the Wounded Warrior Run BC arrives in Campbell River on March 1, 2022. (Black Press File Photo)

Following a seven-day, 600 kilometres relay run down the eastern edge of Vancouver Island, 2022’s Wounded Warrior run for uniformed first responders is set to conclude at Victoria’s Market Square at 4:30 p.m.

The final day’s runners, RCMP escort and support ambulances began the run’s final day in Mill Bay at 9 a.m. The five runners set off to relay a 41 kilometre run under a mostly sunny, 11-degree sky towards downtown Victoria. As of reporting, Canadian Coast Guard member Mike Bowen completed the Malahat portion of the day’s near-double marathon, according to the organizer’s Facebook Page.

After arriving from the View Royal Fire Department, the final leg of the charity run is anticipated to start at Quadra and Courtney Street’s Afghanistan Memorial at 4:15 p.m. A 15-minute run through downtown Victoria will bring participants to closing ceremonies at Market Square.

Wounded Warriors Run BC has so far raised $148,820 on their website. The funds will go to Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health service for uniformed first responders such as firefighters, police, paramedics and military members.

To follow the progress of the run’s final day, see the Wounded Warriors BC Facebook page.

More to come.

