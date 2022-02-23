A tow truck pulls a tree trimming truck back to vertical after the trimmer tipped over on Feb. 23, 2022. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A tow truck pulls a tree trimming truck back to vertical after the trimmer tipped over on Feb. 23, 2022. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Toppled tree trimming truck sends Vancouver Island worker to hospital

Witnesses say man injured in Shawnigan Lake after stabilizer sinks into soft ground

A tree trimmer was taken to hospital with multiple injuries on Wednesday afternoon after his bucket truck tipped over at a job site on Shawnigan Lake Road.

According to witnesses, the man had parked his truck along a roadside and was just about to start work when one of the stabilizers sunk into the soft ground on the shoulder, tipping the truck on its side and sending him crashing into the yard below.

The witnesses said he was taken to ambulance with a broken jaw, a concussion and back injuries. The truck damaged a fence and a shed.

A tow truck crew, working with members of the Shawnigan Lake Volunteer Fire Department, was able to get the truck upright again and remove it from the scene.

