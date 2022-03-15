Town of Qualicum Beach hires former Oak Bay CAO as new chief administrative officer

The Town of Qualicum Beach has hired Lou Varela as its new CAO. (Black Press file photo)

The Town of Qualicum Beach has hired Lou Varela as its new chief administrative officer.

Varela is coming to the Town of Qualicum Beach from her most recent role as the CAO for the District of Oak Bay, and previous to that as CAO for Town of Creston.

Varela will take over the position vacated by Daniel Sailland, now the CAO with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. Varela starts her job as CAO on May 16.

With more than 20 years in planning, management and leadership roles in municipal government, Varela’s success has been founded on building collaborative teams and maximizing organizational effectiveness. Varela is also a member of the Planning Institute of BC, Canadian Institute of Planners and Local Government Management Association.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Varela to the Town of Qualicum Beach,” said Mayor Brian Wiese. “With her extensive experience in municipal government, we are confident that our organization and our growing community will benefit from her leadership.”

As CAO, Varela will be responsible for supporting the development of policies and strategies that meet the priorities of the community. The CAO role also oversees the management of financial and operational matters for the town.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at the Town of Qualicum Beach,” said Varela. “This community offers such a distinct sense of place and an amazing quality of life. The opportunity to innovate at a local government level while holding firm to those qualities that make the town unique has great appeal, both personally and professionally. I look forward to serving the community, council and staff in the role of Chief Administrative Officer for years to come.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

