Town of Sidney owns land on which District of North Saanich operates a fire hall

North Saanichs Fire Hall No. 2 located at 1665 McTavish Rd. is valued at $1.578 million. The Town of Sidney received a permissive tax exemption valued at $9,392 for the property. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Call it a curiosity, but records show that the District of North Saanich has been granting the Town of Sidney a permissive tax exemption for a piece of property in North Saanich currently used as a fire hall for years.

According to North Saanich’s 2020 annual report, the Town of Sidney received an exemption of $9,392 for the Sidney-owned property at 1665 McTavish Rd., the address of Fire Hall No. 2 in North Saanich. According to BC Assessment, the fire station was built in 1983 and its assessed value as of July 1, 2021, was $1.578 million.

The value of the tax exemption received by Sidney has not changed much over the years. In 2015, it stood at $8,604. While hardly unusual, this arrangement means that taxpayers in North Saanich are indirectly subsidizing the Town of Sidney by foregoing tax revenue, while using the property as a fire hall, with all of its associated costs.

Total exemptions by North Saanich in 2020 topped $168,650 to 17 organizations (including the Town of Sidney) along with five churches, the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, the Sidney and North Saanich Memorial Park Society and BC Aviation Museum.

The Town of Sidney is not the only municipal organization receiving a tax exemption from North Saanich. The Capital Regional District (CRD) received a tax exemption of $30,415 in 2020 for the property at 1717 McTavish Rd., site of the McTavish Lower Reservoir. According to BC Assessment, its value as of July 1, 2021 was $4.505 million.

RELATED: Mental health and addiction facility prepares to open on old Dunsmuir Lodge site

The exemption for the CRD was the single-largest exemption by North Saanich, followed by the BOKECEN XAXE (Sacred) Society of Pauquachin First Nation with $23,333 for and the Sidney and North Saanich Memorial Park Society for two properties on McDonald Park Road totaling $19,693. BOKECEN XAXE (Sacred) Society had purchased 72 acres of woodlands and wetlands of the Dunsmuir lands once under the ownership of the University of Victoria in 2018. Homewood Health acquired the remaining 28 acres of the lands along with a lodge.

Homewood Health has since opened a 75-bed residential treatment centre in the building, which lies not too far from the Sidney-owned property on which the North Saanich fire hall stands.

Black Press Media has reached out to both the District of North Saanich and the Town of Sidney for additional details about the history of the property, as well as future plans. North Saanich’s annual report for 2020 shows that the municipality started renovations at the fire hall with additional work planned for 2021.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsulataxes