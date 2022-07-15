Blue-green algae can cause health issues in humans and animals if ingested. The Capital Regional District has issued an alert for a bloom in Wrigglesworth Lake northwest of Tunnel Hill on the Malahat. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

Blue-green algae can cause health issues in humans and animals if ingested. The Capital Regional District has issued an alert for a bloom in Wrigglesworth Lake northwest of Tunnel Hill on the Malahat. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

Toxic algae bloom at Wrigglesworth Lake near Malahat, CRD reports

Authorities urge people and their animals to avoid the water until declared safe

The Capital Regional District has reported a blue-green algae bloom at Wrigglesworth Lake located northwest of the Malahat and Tunnel Hill.

Some algae species are known to produce cyanotoxins, which can cause detrimental health effects in humans and other animals. Ingesting water contaminated with these toxins could cause a range of symptoms, from headaches to abdominal pains in humans, to lethal liver damage in dogs.

READ MORE: Langford dog owners launch petition to save off-leash park

The algae typically produce a visible blue-green sheen on the surface of the water. But not all blooms are easy to see – and toxins could still be present even if the water appears safe.

In consultation with Island Health, the CRD advises park visitors to avoid swimming in the lake until the advisory has been lifted. Owners should also keep animals on a leash to prevent them from drinking or swimming in the water.


austin.westphal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CRDIsland Healthparks

Previous story
Another look at highway bypass around Duncan suggested as resistance continues
Next story
Victoria police arrest stolen vehicle suspect who caused flood in Gorge Rd. building

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team helped remove a stolen vehicle suspect Wednesday from his unit in the 200-block of Gorge Road East after he barricaded himself inside and caused a multi-unit flood while trying to escape through a wall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest stolen vehicle suspect who caused flood in Gorge Rd. building

The University of Victoria’s First Peoples House, located in the heart of the campus. In 2023 UVic will be offering a master’s in business administration program for Indigenous Reconciliation for the first time. (Courtesy of UVic Photo Services)
UVic to offer groundbreaking MBA program in Indigenous Reconciliation

Blue-green algae can cause health issues in humans and animals if ingested. The Capital Regional District has issued an alert for a bloom in Wrigglesworth Lake northwest of Tunnel Hill on the Malahat. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)
Toxic algae bloom at Wrigglesworth Lake near Malahat, CRD reports

Thousands of spectators are expected for this year’s return of the Northwest Deuce Days car show to the Inner Harbour on Sunday (July 17). More than 1,000 vehicles are in town for the event. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria