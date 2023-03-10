Traffic alert: Quadra, Blanshard crashes slow Victoria commute

Two crashes blocks apart are putting a hitch in the Friday (March 10) afternoon commute.

Victoria police alerted the public to the first crash, in the 3000-block of Quadra Street shortly after 1 p.m. and the second blocks away at Finlayson and Blanshard, minutes later.

Officers are now responding to a 2nd, unrelated crash at Finlayson & Blanshard. #yyjtraffic will also be impacted there. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 10, 2023

VicPD said early reports indicate a vehicle went through a fence into a yard and possible into a residence on Quadra Street.

The crash at Blanshard and Finlayson saw Finlayson Road closed to traffic and reopen shortly before 2 p.m.

READ ALSO: Victoria police look to identify man reported for trying to buy toddler

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Traffic