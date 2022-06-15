Motorists in Langford should expect traffic delays in the coming days as underground hydro work reduces the area of Bear Mountain Parkway and Millstream Road to single-lane alternating traffic from June 16 to 21. (Courtesy of City of Langford)

Traffic delays starting Thursday in Langford

Intersection of Bear Mountain Parkway, Millstream Road reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Motorists are being warned to expect delays in Langford over the coming days due to construction work.

Crews will be working on underground hydro systems at the intersection of Bear Mountain Parkway and Millstream Road.

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic daily from June 16 to 21 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic control staff will be on site to direct traffic, and motorists are encouraged to slow down and obey all directions and signage.

