Traffic disruptions expected downtown Victoria during anti-vaccine passport rally

At least 200 people have filled the lawn of the B.C. Legislature

About 200 people have gathered at the BC Legislature building to protest vaccination passports and other government mandates throughout the pandemic on Oct. 31. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Protestors against COVID-19 vaccine passports and B.C. government measures throughout the pandemic have gathered at the B.C. Legislature in the hundreds for a Halloween rally.

Traffic disruptions are expected throughout the downtown core as the group – numbering at about 200 while gathered on the Legislature building lawn – is expected to march after 3:30 p.m., according to Victoria Police. The police department’s public safety unit and traffic officers are on the scene.

