Traffic light still in the works for Metchosin Road intersection in Royal Bay

The congestion at the Metchosin Road/Latoria Boulevard intersection during school drop-off on Sept. 7. (Black Press Media photo)

Work continues on the Metchosin Road intersection at Latoria Boulevard but the area has been causing frustration for drivers during the first week of the new school year. Some have been reporting waits ranging from 20 to 45 minutes while dropping off students at Royal Bay Secondary School.

“As a six- to eight-month project that requires warmer temperatures for work such as paving, contractors are not able to avoid work during the school year altogether, unfortunately. Fortunately, Royal Bay has wonderful trails and sidewalks and parents are encouraged to consider dropping students off a short distance away for a healthy walk in to the school,” the City of Colwood said in a statement.

The project got underway in March and is expected to be completed this fall. The city couldn’t give a more specific end date as the contractor has been experiencing supply chain issues related to the traffic lights needed for the project.

Work includes installing traffic signals, widening the road, protected bike lanes, and transit exchange lanes, among other improvements. The aim is to improve traffic flow in the area and provide access to Royal Bay Commons Retail Village when it opens in 2023.

The work is a Colwood development cost charge project with Royal Bay and Royal Beach developers – GableCraft Homes, Seacliff Properties, Reliance Properties, ESP Engineering and Windley Construction – and is funded by developer contributions collected through the permit approval process.

Learn more about road projects at colwood.ca/roads.

