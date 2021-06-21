TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle incident closes section of Pat Bay

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway is still down to one lane following a single-vehicle incident.
While closed earlier, both southbound lanes reopened at around 7 a.m.
The incident was reported to Saanich Police at 5:17 a.m. and at 6 a.m., police, fire and paramedics were still on scene.
Police did not specify the nature of the incident but said only one vehicle was involved.
