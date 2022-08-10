Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Langford after a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Langford after a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)

Traffic snarled in Langford after truck loses load

Single-lane traffic only on Sooke Rd. eastbound between Ayton and Jacklin

West Shore motorists are being warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon in Langford due to a traffic incident.

In a tweet published at 2:30 p.m., Emcon Services Inc. said a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road.

Traffic has been reduced to single-lane alternating while the site is cleaned up.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

READ MORE: Summer traffic puts Greater Victoria roadside workers at risk

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordTrafficWest Shore

Previous story
IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting
Next story
Privacy experts disagree with RCMP that spyware is similar to wiretapping

Just Posted

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Langford after a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)
Traffic snarled in Langford after truck loses load

Sober Fest is coming to the South Vancouver Island Rangers’ property in Langford later this month. (Black Press Media File)
New festival coming to Langford sells out within days

Ret. Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Chris Preston was deployed on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt in 1974. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Peacekeepers remembered with parade on anniversary of Canadian deaths

Due to construction delays, Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School won’t open in time for the new school year. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
New Langford middle school opening pushed back to November