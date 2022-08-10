Traffic snarled in Langford after truck loses load

Single-lane traffic only on Sooke Rd. eastbound between Ayton and Jacklin

Motorists are being warned of traffic delays in Langford after a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road. (Courtesy Emcon Services Inc.)

West Shore motorists are being warned to expect delays Wednesday afternoon in Langford due to a traffic incident.

In a tweet published at 2:30 p.m., Emcon Services Inc. said a commercial truck lost its load on Sooke Road heading east between Ayton Place and Jacklin Road.

Traffic has been reduced to single-lane alternating while the site is cleaned up.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

