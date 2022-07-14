Traffic was impacted on Sooke Road after a morning crash on Thursday. (Google maps)

TRAFFIC: Thursday morning crash causes major delays on Sooke Road

Highway 14 down one-lane alternating traffic between Goodridge and Harbourview

Sooke Road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic after a Thursday morning crash.

The roadway was fully closed around 6:30 a.m. in both directions, between Goodridge and Harbourview roads, before the partial reopening.

Drivers can expect major delays on Highway 14, warned Emcon Services South Island Division, the company contracted to maintain that segment of highway.

