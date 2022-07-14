TRAFFIC: Thursday morning crash causes major delays on Sooke Road

Highway 14 down one-lane alternating traffic between Goodridge and Harbourview

Traffic was impacted on Sooke Road after a morning crash on Thursday. (Google maps)

Sooke Road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic after a Thursday morning crash.

The roadway was fully closed around 6:30 a.m. in both directions, between Goodridge and Harbourview roads, before the partial reopening.

Drivers can expect major delays on Highway 14, warned Emcon Services South Island Division, the company contracted to maintain that segment of highway.

More to come.

**MVI** #BCHwy14 road closed at Harbourview Rd . Expect significant delays. pic.twitter.com/1f87gcRJ0z — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) July 14, 2022

ALSO READ: Highway 14 corridor work on track for completion

ALSO READ: West Shore Crash Map: The top intersections reporting collisions last year

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar crashTrafficWest Shore