Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)

TRAFFIC: Victoria police close Blanshard southbound after early morning incident

Reports suggest a pedestrian was hit early Thursday

Traffic is backed up southbound into Victoria at Blanshard and Finlayson streets.

After reports of a pedestrian hit Thursday (Feb. 9) morning on Blanshard Street, traffic backed up from Finlayson Street to Saanich Road by 8:30 a.m.

Victoria police closed southbound lanes between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Road for what the department called a vehicle incident.

More to come…

VicPD

Traffic backs up on Blanshard Street after police close the road between Tolmie Avenue and Finlayson Street. (DriveBC)
