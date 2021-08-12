Comox Valley RCMP are seeking assistance in locating Darrell Featherstone. Photo via Twitter

Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver Island man

  • Aug. 12, 2021 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The search for Darrell Featherstone has come to a tragic conclusion.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Comox Valley RCMP tweeted that the body of the missing man has been found.

“The man reported missing on August 6, 2021, has been located and sadly, is deceased,” reads an RCMP statement. “Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No further information will be released at this time.”

The 31-year old was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on Aug. 6, 2021 after he stopped showing up for work and friends and family hadn’t heard from him.

Comox ValleyRCMP

Previous story
New COVID cases top 500 again as hospitalizations rise by 40% in a week in B.C.

Just Posted

A Saanich home in the 100-block of Battleford Avenue suffered severe damage from an early Aug. 11 fire. The blaze is considered suspicious. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich home fire considered suspicious, police unable to confirm all residents got out safely

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint near Finlayson Point Aug. 11 after several people reported him threatening to stab them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested at gunpoint for reportedly threatening Victoria beach-goers with knife

City of Victoria staffers work on underground infrastructure Thursday around noon in the intersection of Government Street and Pandora Avenue. A broken water main in the area caused traffic to be diverted, potentially until the rest of the business day, while crews perform emergency repairs. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Broken water main in downtown Victoria diverting traffic

RCMP officers and protesters face off at a camp in Fairy Creek with tripod structures visible in the background. (Submitted by BC RCMP)
Police and protesters continue to clash at Fairy Creek watershed