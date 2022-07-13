A train derailed in the Mission Flats area in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

A train derailed in the Mission Flats area in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Train derailed near Kamloops

Derailment occurred in the Mission Flats area

  • Jul. 13, 2022 3:58 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A train has derailed on the CP rail line in the Mission Flats area near Kamloops.

About a dozen CP Rail cars have turned over. Grain from the train cars spilled onto the ground.

The City of Kamloops wrote in a tweet that no hazardous materials were on board the train.

“CP Rail has confirmed there are no hazardous goods on board the derailed train cars,” the city wrote.

Allan Michener, who works in environmental services for the City of Kamloops, confirmed it was grain that spilled from the train.

He came down to get a visual and determine potential impact to city property. He said no impact had so far occurred. He said he is unsure of any environmental impacts caused by the train derailment.

A fire truck was also on scene.

KTW has contacted Kamloops RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and CP Rail for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is the second train derailment in Kamloops in recent months. On April 2, a train derailed on the Canadian National rail line near Kamloops Airport.

More to come…

Previous story
Public, councillors ask tough questions about proposed Sidney waterfront development
Next story
Rural Saanich traffic woes amplified by petition comments

Just Posted

Residents in the rural Saanich neighbourhoods west of Elk Lake have rallied to call for measures to reduce speeding and improve safety along certain roads for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. (Photo by JoAnne Nelson)
Rural Saanich traffic woes amplified by petition comments

Rendering shows a four-storey mixed-use building (in centre) proposed for 2060 White Birch Rd. Current plans call for 63 rental units as well commercial space. (Screencap)
Public, councillors ask tough questions about proposed Sidney waterfront development

Saanich police look to find owners for four works from the 1,000 seized in April. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police look to ID owners of 4 artworks seized in spring investigation

West Saanich Road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic at Prospect Lake Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. (Black Press Media file)
West Saanich Road down to single-lane alternating traffic on Thursday, Friday