Members of the North Saanich Fire Department participated in training sponsored by FortisBC to help them stay safe when approaching emergency situations involving natural gas or electricity. (Photo courtesy of FortisBC)

Training helps North Saanich firefighters fight natural gas fires

Training took place June 13 to 15 at North Saanich’s Wain Road hall

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department underwent training last week to help them stay safe when approaching emergency situations involving natural gas or electricity.

“With vehicles delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) and operating on compressed natural gas (CNG), it’s important that first responders know the characteristics of these energy products and understand how to respond appropriately in emergency situations,” said Diana Sorace, corporate communications advisor with FortisBC.

The training took place June 13 to June 15 at the department’s firehall on Wain Road.

“We value the partners we work with such as the BC Fire Training Officers Association, the Fire Chief’s Association of British Columbia, the Volunteer Firefighters Association of BC and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of BC,” Sorace said.

