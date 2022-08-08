The Lions Ventureland Playground in Parksville Community Park at 193 Beachside Dr. (PQB News file photo)

Trampolines trashed as vandals cause thousands in damage to Parksville playground

Two in-ground trampolines affected at the Lions Ventureland Playground in Parksville Community Park.

Vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the in-ground trampolines in the Lions Ventureland Playground in Parksville Community Park.

One trampoline had its rubber mesh cut through completely and was removed, according to a news release by the city.

A second trampoline with only cut marks will be observed by staff, Monday to Friday, for further damage.

“These well-used trampolines are a unique part of the playground,” reads the release. “It is disappointing they are once again not available to children due to vandalism. As well, it is most discouraging for city staff and Parksville Lions Club members who maintain and care for the playground.”

READ MORE: Parksville’s Salvation Army Thrift store targeted by after-hours vandals

The operations department will source replacement webs for the trampolines, but the city estimated it could be several weeks before the materials arrive. The cost to replace the webbing on both trampolines is expected to be about $6,000 to $7,000, according to the release.

The city said the incident was reported to Oceanside RCMP.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

