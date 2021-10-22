Two vehicles appear to have been involved in a crash that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road Friday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

UPDATED: Two taken to hospital after crash on TCH at Shawnigan; highway reopened

It appears two vehicles were involved in the crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash Friday morning, Oct. 22 on the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road.

The southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have now reopened following a closure caused by the crash that saw traffic detoured onto South Shawnigan Lake Road.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP were called to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles. A white SUV rolled over in the accident, coming to rest on its side on the highway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, RCMP said, and anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the accident is asked to call Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

BC Ambulance Service sent two paramedic units and they transported two people to hospital in stable condition.

More as is becomes available.

