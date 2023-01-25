UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash near Thetis Lake

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after a crash near the View Royal/Langford border closed northbound lanes.
DriveBC is warning motorists to expect significant delays due to congestion.
UPDATE: The TCH has reopened to northbound traffic but DriveBC is warning motorists to expect significant delays. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/4SIEVB61zJ
— Goldstream News Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) January 25, 2023
The highway was closed for about an hour due to a rollover crash near Thetis Lake.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.