Northbound traffic is at a standstill on the Trans-Canada Highway near Thetis Lake. (Drive BC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash near Thetis Lake

DriveBC warns drivers to expect significant delays

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after a crash near the View Royal/Langford border closed northbound lanes.

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect significant delays due to congestion.

The highway was closed for about an hour due to a rollover crash near Thetis Lake.

 

