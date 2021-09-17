Transit bus crashes into ditch en route from Victoria to Langford

No passengers on board, driver in stable condition

Emergency crews assess the scene of a bus crash near Thetis Lake Friday (Sept. 17) morning. (Credit: Randi Battersby)

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway past Thetis Lake is moving slowly Friday (Sept. 17) morning after a BC Transit bus rolled over into the median ditch.

The bus had no passengers on board at the time and the driver is in stable condition and being sent to hospital, police told Black Press Media at the scene at 6:30 a.m.

The bus was travelling southbound at the time of the crash, but police say they’re still investigating the cause.

Emergency crews remain on scene as of 6:45 a.m. and traffic has been reduced in both directions. Police say to expect delays for several hours.

More to come.

car crashGreater VictoriaWest Shore