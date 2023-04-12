FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in Coquitlam

5 cars derailed, including one containing hydrochloric acid

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday (April 12) in Coquitlam.

At 3:12 a.m., a yard assignment was handling 15 cars in the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard when five of the cars derailed, including one loaded tank card of hydrochloric acid, notes a release from TSB. That car landed on its side.

Chris Krepski, TSB media relations specialist, said there were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods released, as well as no evacuation.

The CP and Transport Canada dangerous goods response teams are on site, with the transportation safety board deploying an investigator to gather information and assess the incident.

