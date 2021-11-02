Trial in murder of teenage girl from Nanaimo will go ahead

The man charged in the 2017 death of a teenage girl in Nanaimo will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
Steven Michael Bacon was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang, whose body was found months after she was first reported missing in March 2017. A preliminary inquiry, to determine if there is sufficient evidence for a trial, was held Monday, Nov. 1.
A date for a B.C. Supreme Court trial is expected to be established on Nov. 15.
Details from the inquiry are protected under a publication ban. Bacon was transferred from a maximum security facility in Ontario to B.C. in late October ahead of the inquiry.
Members of Chang’s family were present in court for Monday’s inquiry.
