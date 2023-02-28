The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness begins Feb. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness begins Feb. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Abbotsford police officer begins in Nelson

Alex Willness is charged with manslaughter in the death of Const. Allan Young

The trial of a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in the summer of 2020 on Baker Street in Nelson will begin today in Nelson court.

Alex Willness is charged with manslaughter following an incident on July 16, 2020 in which Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was injured. Young died of his injuries five days later.

This week’s proceedings consist of pre-trial motions on which there is a publication ban. The actual trial starts March 6.

Nelson Police Department said at the time that Young was struck with an object after approaching a 26-year-old man who “was causing a disturbance in the roadway.”

Willness has been in custody since he was charged in March 2021.

Prior to his death, Young had served in the Toronto Police Service before joining the Abbotsford Police Department in 2004.

READ MORE:

Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Trial date set for accused killer of off-duty police officer in Nelson

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transit resumes some routes, some schools closed as snow settles on Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Drew Dell started an online fundraiser for the family of a Sooke teen Naveah Wittneben died in a Feb. 26 car crash in Cobble Hill. (GoFundMe)
Sooke teen killed in crash ‘was loved by everyone she met’

Royal Oak Drive looking east at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. (DriveBC traffic camera)
Transit resumes some routes, some schools closed as snow settles on Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria athletes Olivia Brodie, left, and Ella Crowle boast a well-earned medal haul during karate’s inaugural appearance at the Canada Winter Games. (Courtesy Tanya Crowle)
Saanich-Oak Bay athletes score 3 medals as karate debuts at Canada Games

The Greater Victoria School District is hosting a public budget input session March 7 as it prepares to approve the budget for the 2023-2024 school year in April. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Facing a deficit’: SD61 hosting public input session for next budget