FILE – Alessandro Priolo slides a bag of candy to a young boy at his house on Halloween in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

FILE – Alessandro Priolo slides a bag of candy to a young boy at his house on Halloween in Montreal, Saturday, October 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Trick-or-treat in small groups, bring back Halloween candy chutes this year: Dr. Henry

Many kids out trick-or-treating will be too young to be vaccinated

The province’s top doctor is asking parents, trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy to get creative this Halloween.

This will be B.C.’s second Halloween amid a pandemic; last year saw creative candy chutes, slides and tongs being used to hand candy to children standing further away than usual.

This year, Dr. Bonnie Henry wants to see more of the same.

“A lot of the creative things we saw last year are good… things for us to consider this year,” Henry said at a Tuesday (Oct. 12) press conference, noting that the more easily transmissible Delta variant has made it more difficult to gather safely, even with vaccines.

“And we still do not have vaccines for young children, particularly that young age group that enjoys going out and trick-or-treating.”

Children ages five to 11 could be eligible for COVID vaccines as early as November, but that won’t be in time for Halloween.

“Keep it outside, keep groups small, do some of those really fun things that worked last year.”

READ MORE: B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHalloween

Previous story
Gabby Petito strangled to death weeks before body found: coroner
Next story
Kids as young as 5 could get COVID vaccine next month, must wear masks: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Less than a month after returning for the first time in a year and a half, the Victoria Clipper has suspended ferry sailings between Seattle and Victoria until next spring. (Courtesy Victoria Clipper)
Victoria Clipper suspends sailings until spring 2022 due to pandemic impacts

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are investigating the striking of a pedestrian by a vehicle on the Pat Bay Highway late Friday night (Oct. 8). (Black Press Media file photo)
Pedestrian struck by car on dark Pat Bay highway, Sidney woman in critical condition

Crews from North Saanich and Central Saanich assisted their colleagues from Sidney Volunteer Fire Department in responding to a fire at a thrift shop in Sidney. (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Twitter)
Fire in downtown Sidney causes minimal damage but offers timely reminder

Rob Galey gets Pirate’s Island ready for next week’s festivities at Galey Farms. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Halloween, fall traditions set to begin at Galey Farms in Saanich