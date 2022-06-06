Trio of public hearings coming up June 21 in Saanich

A proposal for a six-storey apartment building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue is coming to public hearing on June 21 at Saanich council. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)

A special Saanich council meeting on June 21 promises to be busy, with public hearings scheduled for three separate development proposals that aim to add hundreds of new units of housing to the municipality.

Aryze Developments is proposing to build a 68-unit, four-storey apartment building at 520 Normandy Rd. along Elk Lake Drive next to the Saanich Commonwealth Place lands.

The applicant has stated that “100 per cent of the units would be affordable, in partnership with BC Housing.” A subsequent email indicated the developer aimed to have the project qualify for BC Housing’s Housing Hub program targeting middle-income families, but even that could not be guaranteed ahead of a final council vote on the rezoning required for the project.

A Mike Geric Construction proposal for an eight- to 10-storey development that would replace current structures at 4291 Glanford Rd. and 750-760 Enterprise Cres. is also on the docket for the evening. It requires amendments to Saanich’s official community plan, the Carey Local Area Plan and a change to the existing zoning.

The proposed three-building, mixed-use development calls for 252 residential units, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus den configurations. It also calls for retail space, a daycare and potential light industrial uses. When the proposal was forwarded to public hearing, council voiced concerns over the loss of industrial land for Saanich.

A third public hearing involves a six-storey, mixed-use apartment building proposal from Abstract Developments in the Shelbourne Valley corridor, at 1641-1647 McRae Ave. and 3226 Shelbourne St.

The project, which calls for 87 units at market rate, would require a rezoning from single family dwellings to mixed use. The Shelbourne Valley Action plan calls for buildings up to four storeys in “centres,” and says higher buildings may be considered. Staff are recommending creation of a new C-16 commercial zone that allows for higher density and reduced setbacks.

The units range from studios and one bedrooms to one plus den and two bedrooms. The McRae corner commercial space envisions a cafe or similar retail business.

The plan calls for several parking variances, reducing resident spaces from the required 131 to 70, visitor spaces from the required 27 to zero, commercial spaces from 10 to four and off-street loading zone spaces from one to zero.

The public will have opportunities to speak in person, or online to any of the three proposals. Registration to speak must be done by noon June 21, by emailing council@saanich.ca and listing the meeting date, item and your phone number, or calling 250-475-5501. The meeting gets underway at 5 p.m. at the municipal hall.

