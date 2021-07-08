Truck briefly bogged down on Cadboro Bay beach

Vehicle had been helping with rebuilding of residential seawall

Construction on a Cadboro Bay seawall was briefly slowed down by a truck getting stuck in the muck.

Don Mann Excavating had been working with beachfront homeowners on Waring Place to reconstruct a seawall on Thursday morning when a company truck got bogged down along a muddy, seaweed-covered section of beach.

The truck had been carrying several boulders and was freed from the mud within a couple hours, according to Don Mann general manager Scott Jacobson. He said the seawall project, happening just east of Cadboro-Gyro Park, has resumed and remains on schedule.

Don Mann has been serving the Victoria community through residential, municipal and commercial projects since 1947.

