A Don Mann Excavating truck briefly became stuck in a muddy section of beach during seawall reconstruction at Cadboro Bay on Thursday, July 8. (Pixabay photo)

Truck briefly bogged down on Cadboro Bay beach

Vehicle had been helping with rebuilding of residential seawall

Construction on a Cadboro Bay seawall was briefly slowed down by a truck getting stuck in the muck.

Don Mann Excavating had been working with beachfront homeowners on Waring Place to reconstruct a seawall on Thursday morning when a company truck got bogged down along a muddy, seaweed-covered section of beach.

The truck had been carrying several boulders and was freed from the mud within a couple hours, according to Don Mann general manager Scott Jacobson. He said the seawall project, happening just east of Cadboro-Gyro Park, has resumed and remains on schedule.

Don Mann has been serving the Victoria community through residential, municipal and commercial projects since 1947.

