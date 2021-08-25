NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks with a supporter during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks with a supporter during a campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau in British Columbia while Conservative and NDP leaders campaign in Ontario

A look at what’s coming up on the campaign trail today

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be campaigning in British Columbia today while the heads of the New Democrats and Conservative will be in Ontario.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement in Surrey. B.C., before meeting with a local family to discuss housing.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is to spend the day in Hamilton, where he is expected to make an announcement in the morning and then attend an event with supporters in the evening.

In Windsor, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with the mayor of the city for an announcement before greeting voters with local federal election candidates later in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Trudeau made an election promise aimed at helping young people buy a home while O’Toole and Singh pitched plans to ensure economic security and health in their sunset years.

The federal election is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parties pitch plans to help young people buy homes, seniors retire in security

RELATED: Liberals and NDP play to strengths on campaign trail while Tories carve new path

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
BC Hydro planning future without Vancouver Island’s largest gas fired power plant
Next story
‘It’s very disturbing’: Expert says sea stars melting away because of wasting disease

Just Posted

The Conservative candidate for Saanich Gulf-Islands has apologized for past comments he made about the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that followed the murder of George Floyd. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Trelford).
Saanich-Gulf Islands Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments

A Saanich resident has expressed concern about a damaged long curve barrier at Charlton and Burnside West on the Prospect Lake loop that he said is long overdue for repair and maintenance. (Photo courtesy of George Fitch)
Unrepaired safety barrier on Charlton and Burnside West worries Saanich residents

Julie Scurr, president of the Duncan Cowichan chamber of commerce, invites the public to submit questions for candidates in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding that will be attending a candidates’ forum in September, hosted by four chambers in the riding, in preparation for the upcoming federal election. (File photo)
Business community to host virtual candidates forum for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

A photo of the suspect sought by police. The man is described as 20 to 30-years-old, Caucasian and standing 5’8”. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police seeks help identifying golf club wielding suspect