NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, O’Toole in central Canada while Singh to campaign in Winnipeg

Leaders continue to pound the pavement on the federal election campaign

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg — one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau faces protest at South Surrey campaign stop

RELATED: Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Culvert replacement means daytime closures on Central Saanich thoroughfare
Next story
Saanich Peninsula tops Island Health for vaccination rates, second in B.C.

Just Posted

A new COVID-19 testing facility scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Aug. 30 promises to improve air travel safety and convenience, but not without a price tag as same-day results cost $375. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 testing site scheduled to open at Victoria International Airport

Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker will be one of the films shown when the IMax Victoria theatre in the Royal B.C. Museum reopens on Sept. 3. (Screenshot from IMAX trailer for Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker)
Sea lions, humpbacks and turtles help usher in reopening of Victoria’s IMAX theatre

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police issue warning after second cougar sighting in 2 days

VicPD was called Wednesday (Aug. 18) by a business owner who reported a man had damaged a sign outside his business in the 2500-block of Government Street. (Courtesy VicPD)
UPDATE: Victoria police identify suspect after business owner snaps photo