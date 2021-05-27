Two charged after weapons, drugs seized in Sooke bust

Several weapons were also located and seized

Weapons seized by Sooke RCMP during a drug bust on May 28. (Submitted: RCMP)

Weapons seized by Sooke RCMP during a drug bust on May 28. (Submitted: RCMP)

Police arrested two people following a drug investigation in Sooke.

On Friday evening, RCMP frontline officers seized a quantity of suspected heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), benzodiazepine (Benzos) and other drug trafficking-related items.

Several weapons were also located and seized, including a hatchet, brass knuckles, knife, defensive baton and a machete

“The co-existence of both drugs and weapons is a dangerous combination that is, unfortunately, often seen in the drug trade. The Sooke RCMP remains committed to targeted investigations in support of prosecution for drug trafficking and weapons offences in our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe,” Sooke RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: RCMP online crime reporting ‘underutilized’

ALSO READ: Policing amid pandemic challenging, says Sooke’s top cop


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drug bustRCMPSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Rising interest rates could dampen stimulus impact from federal budget, PBO says
Next story
RCMP looking into reports of bullying at Sidney skateboard park

Just Posted

Bennett Dean turns two on May 28 and his family has planned a surprise car parade the following afternoon at 3 p.m. on Garnet Road in honour of his big day. (Photo courtesy Cameron Dean)
Saanich family plans car parade for toddler’s second pandemic birthday

Vintage car owners, truck drivers commit to making Bennett Dean’s second birthday special

A collaborative totem project led by artist Carey Newman (at microphone) is unveiled during a ceremony at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary

Legacy Totem Pole Project led by Carey Newman a nearly three-year project involving students

Victoria police is asking for the public’s help in finding Christopher Polsen after his family hasn’t seen or heard from him since before last Christmas. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Christopher Polsen last seen by family before Christmas

Victoria police is asking for the public’s help in finding the 55-year-old Caucasian man

Fifteen-year-old Callum Stewart, who skateboards in Sidney’s Tulista Park about to to three times a week, says he is not aware of bullying at the skatepark. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers are looking into allegations posted on social media. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
RCMP looking into reports of bullying at Sidney skateboard park

Police investigating after May 22 social media post draws dozens of comments

Police arrested two people following a drug bust in Sooke on May 21. (File - Black Press Media)
Two charged after weapons, drugs seized in Sooke bust

Several weapons were also located and seized

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Most Read