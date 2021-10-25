Two collisions on Pat Bay Highway congest afternoon traffic

Saanich and Central Saanich police responding to incidents

Highway 17 is currently seeing two separate incidents congesting traffic. (BC HighwayCams)

Two incidents along Highway 17 have traffic stalled northbound near Sayward Road and southbound near Tanner Road.

A single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in Saanich has congested traffic, according to Saanich Police. The department is warning of lengthy delays and encourages drivers to find alternate routes, including West Saanich Road.

In Central Saanich, police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash blocking both southbound lanes near Tanner Road.

