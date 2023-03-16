Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton police say two patrol officers have been killed while responding to a call.

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

Police chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries are to make brief formal statements later Thursday.

Police say further details will be released once they’re confirmed.

Several officers, along with forensic units and command post trucks were outside an apartment complex in northwest Edmonton on Thursday morning as people were quietly leaving for work and school. One of the complexes was taped off.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission cancelled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

Police services in Calgary, Vancouver the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax are among those expressing their condolences on Twitter.

“This is a tragic loss and one that is shared among law enforcement including our team. We are here to offer our support to (Edmonton police) as well during a devastating time,” deputy Calgary police chief Chad Tawfik wrote on Twitter.

“Condolences to the entire service, families, and friends.”

