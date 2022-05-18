Two-month investigation into Colwood lumber thefts results in arrest

Lumber seized by the West Shore RCMP following a two-month theft investigation. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Following a two-month investigation and numerous public reports, the West Shore RCMP has arrested a suspect in relation to lumber thefts from local businesses and construction sites around Colwood.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Saanich resident, was arrested on March 17 following a theft of $10,000 worth of lumber.

After executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home, police discovered what is believed to be the stolen lumber. The suspect’s vehicle was also seized.

The suspect was arrested for theft over $5,000 and police said in a release they would be recommending more charges as the investigation progresses.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP K9 unit searching for man at Thetis Lake

The investigation began in February after West Shore RCMP received a report of lumber stolen from the Olympic View area. Several more reports of lumber theft have been made in the two months following.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to return stolen property to its rightful owners and to deter others from taking advantage of these construction sites,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie, West Shore RCMP’s crime reduction unit, in the release.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Individuals identified by West Shore RCMP in relation to Colwood assault

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP