Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home. (Google Maps Streetview)

Two more COVID-19 cases linked to Esquimalt long-term care home

24 cases linked to Sunset Lodge outbreak

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home.

Two additional staff members have tested positive, according to an update from Island Health Monday evening. This brings the total number of cases to 24 with 11 staff and 13 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

At this time, the health authority said most of the residents are not experiencing symptoms while communication with residents, families and other staff is ongoing. Positive staff members are isolating at home.

Island Health declared the outbreak on Friday, Aug. 27, after three staff members tested positive.

The health authority said it’s working with the Salvation Army-owned care home to respond to the outbreak and protect the health of all residents and staff.

This includes putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; resident and staff movement is limited but staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care; mask and eye protection use is required for all staff; enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue; and twice a day screening of all staff and residents continues.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

