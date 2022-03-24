Two people displaced after Esquimalt townhome fire

Nobody was injured, two people were inside when fire broke out

Crews responded to a fire in an Esquimalt townhouse on Craigflower Road on Thursday (March 24). (Justin Samanski-Langille/ News Staff)

No one was injured but at least two people will be displaced after a fire broke out in a unit of an Esquimalt townhome in the 1400-block of Craigflower Road on Thursday.

Two people were in the home during the fire, which started on the second floor of the unit. The occupants were outside by the time fire crews arrived. Crews extinguished the fire quickly after entering the home.

“Crews observed smoke and flames from the second floor on arrival,” said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst at the scene. “The attack crew entered the building and located the fire on the second floor in a back bedroom where it was quickly knocked down and crews managed to contain the fire to that room.”

The impacted unit has been rendered unlivable, Hurst added, however residents of neighbouring units can return once smoke has been ventilated.

The View Royal/Colwood Emergency Support Services team is on the scene helping the affected residents find temporary accommodation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with investigators expected to remain on scene for several hours, however it is not believed to be suspicious at this time, Hurst said. Crews responded to the scene after receiving a call just after 5 p.m.

EsquimaltHouse fireWest Shore