Two sent to hospital after Highway 4 crash on Vancouver Island

Highway was closed for several hours between Port Alberni and Qualicum

An air ambulance takes off from Highway 4 on Wednesday, April 6. (PHOTO COURTESY PA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on a Vancouver Island highway.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 4 near Cathedral Grove, between Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach.

According to Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol, the collision occured when a white Hyundai driven by a lone male occupant crossed the centre line and struck another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle was also involved in the collision, although the driver of the third vehicle only received minor injuries.

The other two drivers had to be taken to the hospital for “significant injuries,” said Halskov.

Halskov said that the crash appears to have been caused by a medical event. Anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam video, is asked to call the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours on April 6 as an air ambulance had to be called to the scene. Crews from the Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department, Port Alberni Fire Department, Port Alberni RCMP, Oceanside RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, BC Ambulance and Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting also responded to the incident.

“There were a lot of hands involved,” said Halskov. “It was a team effort.”



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyCoombsPORT ALBERNI