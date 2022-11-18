Two-vehicle crash leaves two with minor injuries in Colwood

Crews were called to the 1900-block of Sooke Road around 11:17 a.m.

Two people received minor injuries Friday (Nov. 18) in a crash along Sooke Road in Colwood.

Colwood Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Abrahamson said crews were called to the 1900-block of Sooke Road at 11:17 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash with fluids and debris on the road.

On arrival, crews found one vehicle in the driveway connecting the shopping complex to Sooke Road and the second in the nearest lane of the road. Crews worked to direct traffic and clean up fluid spills while B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics treated the two individuals for minor injuries, and the West Shore RCMP investigated the cause of the collision.

Abrahamson said fire crews were on scene for about 30 minutes, and one lane of traffic was blocked for about the same time.

He said motorists were diligent in slowing down and leaving room for first responders to do their job safely, for which he is thankful.

