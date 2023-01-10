U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Canada in March, White House says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced

U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Canada in March, the White House has confirmed.

The announcement comes after Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down this morning for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the “Three Amigos” summit in Mexico City.

Canada is normally one of the first foreign trips for a new president but Biden’s visit has been delayed, in part due to COVID-19.

The White House says he and Trudeau talked about a range of issues, from trade and the security situation in Haiti to critical mineral supply chains and green energy.

They also discussed the trusted-traveller program known as Nexus, which has been partially shut down since the start of the pandemic due to a dispute with U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the legal protections they have at centres in Canada.

The exact dates and locations for the presidential visit have not yet been announced.

