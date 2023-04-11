A Saanich police officer examines the scene of the crash involving a police car and a pickup truck in Langford, B.C., Tuesday, April 5, 2016. The union that represents the RCMP’s emergency dispatchers and 911 operators is calling for the force to come up with a recruitment plan to fix worsening staff shortages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Union for 911 operators in RCMP calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages

Union: lack of staff is affecting public safety by leaving callers sometimes waiting for minutes

The union that represents the RCMP’s emergency dispatchers and 911 operators is calling for the force to come up with a recruitment plan to fix worsening staff shortages.

CUPE Local 104 president Kathleen Hippern says hundreds of people are off on long-term sick leave, but the force has not hired replacements for many of them.

Hippern says that few centres are fully staffed, specifying that in Nova Scotia, staffing is only at about 50 per cent.

She says morale is “abysmal” and she believes the lack of staff is affecting public safety by leaving callers sometimes waiting for minutes before someone is able to answer.

The RCMP has been struggling to fill its vacancies for years, with its hiring and training efforts hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the force prepares to mark its 150th anniversary next month, Hippern says it needs a strong recruitment strategy.

