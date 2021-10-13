United Way youth grants create projects highlighting local issues in Sooke and West Shore

Youth who apply asked to submit projects that focus on well-being, local issues

United Way Southern Vancouver Island is relaunching Youth In Action, a program that provides grants to young stewards who want to make a positive change in their schools and communities.

The $500 grants are provided to youth aged 11 to 16 living in the Sooke-West Shore region, providing encouragement to submit projects that focus on youth well-being or local issues.

Scott Stinson, superintendent of the Sooke School District, said in a release that COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on young people.

“The loss of activities along with restricted social interactions with friends can be terribly challenging for a young person at this time.”

Youth In Action is part of United Way’s Healthy Schools Healthy People initiative. More than 30 organizations are working together to highlight issues facing West Shore families.

The deadline for grant application is Dec. 3.

For more information about the grant and how to apply, please go online to uwsvi.ca/youthinaction/

